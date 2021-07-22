President Biden Signs Crime Victims Fund Bill

The president also called on Congress to go further and reauthorize and strengthen protections under the Violence Against Women Act.

President Biden has signed a bill to shore up funding to help survivors of abuse, sexual assault and other crimes.

The president was flanked by lawmakers from both parties and advocates as he signed the measure.

This law covers grants for advocacy, counseling and other support programs.

The president called this a day of hope for survivors.

He said, "They're getting the help they need to get their lives back together towards healing and justice."

