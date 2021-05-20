President Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Cases of abuse against these Americans have skyrocketed since the pandemic hit.

President Biden has signed a bill aimed at combating hate crimes against members of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islander community.

President Biden said: "All of this hate hides in plain sight. It hides in plain sight and too often, it is met with silence."

And Vice President Kamala Harris said: "History will remember this day and this moment when our nation took action to combat hate."

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will speed up Justice Department reviews of hate crimes. It will also require the DOJ to provide more guidance on collecting and reporting data on hate crimes.

Local law enforcement agencies will also get access to grants to improve their investigations of incidents driven by bias.