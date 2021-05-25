President Biden, Russian President Putin Agree To Meeting

The June 16 summit is being added to the end of President Biden's first international trip as president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Biden agreed to meet next month in Geneva.

The leaders are expected to discuss Russian action in neighboring Ukraine, the forced diversion of a Lithuania-bound flight by Russia's ally Belarus, efforts by both nations to stem the coronavirus pandemic and more.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.