President Biden Reverses Military Transgender Ban

The order reverses a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military.

President Joe Biden has signed an order prohibiting any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

The order reverses a Trump-era Pentagon policy.

As President Biden signed the order, he said he "is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform."

The order also calls for the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense to reexamine the records of service members who were discharged or denied reenlistment under the previous policy.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.