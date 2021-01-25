President Biden Reinstates COVID-19 Travel Rules

The order will restrict non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, South Africa, the U.K. and 26 other European countries from coming into the U.S.

President Biden will reinstate travel restrictions today. He's reversing an order former President Trump made in his final days in the White House.

The order will restrict non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the U.K. and 26 other European countries from coming into the U.S. South Africa will be a new addition to this list.

The South African COVID-19 variant has not shown up in the U.S.