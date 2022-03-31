President Biden Receives 2nd COVID Booster Shot

The president received the first series of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office and a first booster shot in September.

President Biden received a second booster dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, and he used the occasion Wednesday to call on Congress to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the pandemic. President Biden's comments came a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.

The additional booster dose was administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.

“It didn't hurt a bit," President Biden said.

Those who want to receive a second booster will have to wait at least four months after getting the first booster shot.