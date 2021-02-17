President Biden Pushes For COVID Relief Deal In Town Hall

He said funding was key for reopening schools and vaccinating Americans.

President Biden took his push for a COVID relief bill to a TV audience last night, appearing on a CNN town hall.

He said funding was key for reopening schools and vaccinating Americans.

He said things could get back to normal by the end of this year if people keep taking precautions.

"By next Christmas, I think we'll be in a very different circumstance,God willing, than we are today," said President Joe Biden. "It matters whether you continue to wear that mask, it matters whether you continue to socially distance, it matters whether you wash your hands with hot water. Those things matter."

During the town hall, Biden also clarified his administration is aiming to have most K-8 students back in schools five days a week after his first 100 days.

The White House previously said it would count schools as reopened even if students were only back one day per week.