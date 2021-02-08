WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Biden Plans To Accept NFL's Offer For Mass Vaccinations

By Newsy Staff
February 8, 2021
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to take a virtual tour of the Arizona Cardinals' stadium.
The president said he plans to take up the NFL's offer to use its teams stadiums as mass vaccination sites.

He said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reached out to him and offered the league's 32 stadiums.

It's currently a vaccination site.

And six other NFL stadiums are already being used for this effort. 

