President Biden Meets With French President Emmanuel Macron

President Biden is in Europe meeting with world leaders with a busy agenda ahead for the summits.

That includes a bilateral meeting in Rome with French President Emmanuel Macron.

It's the first time they're talking since a diplomatic dispute rattled the relationship between the U.S. and its oldest ally.

The French opposed a secret U.S.-British submarine deal that left Paris out.

The U.S. said it would better allow Australia to contain China in the Pacific. But France lost out on more than $60 billion and accused America of misleading them and leaving them in the dark about strategic plans in the region.

Friday President Biden acknowledged it was handled clumsily.

Macron was asked if he was satisfied relations with the U.S. were repaired. He said what's important now is to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.