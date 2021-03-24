President Biden Extends Affordable Care Act Enrollment Period

The special enrollment period, which began last month, is for people who lost their job and need coverage.

President Biden announced he's extending the deadline for Americans to sign up for medical coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

People can enroll on HealthCare.gov until Aug. 15 instead of the original extended deadline of May 15.

The latest three-month extension will open up the health insurance markets as part of the president's coronavirus response.

There will also be additional savings for people who've been unemployed this year, starting in early July.

President Biden said, "We have a duty not just to protect it, but to make it better and keep becoming a nation where health care is a right for all, not a privilege for a few."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.