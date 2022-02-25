President Biden Expected To Announce Supreme Court Nominee

Aides say that the President will share his pick with the country sometime before his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

According to people close to the selection process, President Biden is expected to announce his pick for Supreme Court nominee as soon as Friday.

Two-years ago, President Biden made a pledge to nominate the first Black female justice.

President Biden aides say that the President will share his pick with the country sometime before his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The President's nominee will fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.