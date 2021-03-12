Biden Administration Reverses 'Public Charge' Immigration Policy

The rule imposed tough financial requirements that made it harder for low-income migrants to get permanent resident status.

President Biden is reversing another Trump-era immigration policy.

The White House announced the reversal of the "public charge rule."

The rule imposed strict financial requirements that made it harder for lower-income migrants to get green cards and visas.

The decision by President Biden comes just days after a group of Republican attorneys general launched an effort to keep the public charge rule in place.

Contains footage from CNN.