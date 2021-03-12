WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Biden Administration Reverses 'Public Charge' Immigration Policy

By Eliana Moreno
March 12, 2021
The rule imposed tough financial requirements that made it harder for low-income migrants to get permanent resident status.
President Biden is reversing another Trump-era immigration policy.

The White House announced the reversal of the "public charge rule."

The rule imposed strict financial requirements that made it harder for lower-income migrants to get green cards and visas. 

The decision by President Biden comes just days after a group of Republican attorneys general launched an effort to keep the public charge rule in place.

