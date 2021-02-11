President Biden Discusses Human Rights Concerns With China

Both sides suggested there were potential areas for cooperation, including climate change and nuclear weapons.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden had his first phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping yesterday.

The White House said the president pressed Xi over issues including Hong Kong, Taiwan and the persecution of Uighur Muslims.

China's state media responded to the White House, saying the U.S. should respect China's internal affairs.

Both sides suggested there were potential areas for cooperation, including climate change and nuclear weapons.

President Biden also promised to work with allies to address China's dominance in the region.