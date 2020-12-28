WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Pres. Trump To Rally In Georgia Ahead Of Senate Runoffs

By Newsy Staff
December 28, 2020
The outcome of Georgia's runoffs will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
With just a little more than a week left until the Georgia runoff election, President Trump said he's going to hold a rally to garner more support for the Republican candidates. 

The president tweeted that he will be in Georgia next Monday, a day before the runoff. 

The Republican National Committee said it is hosting a rally that night in Dalton, Georgia. 

Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are expected to speak. 

They're facing off against Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

