Pres. Trump Says House's COVID-19 Relief Bill 'Dead On Arrival'

President Donald Trump and the GOP-controlled Senate had a short response to House Democrats' new $3 trillion coronavirus relief package: dead on arrival.

President Trump said, "As they say, DOA, right? DOA. Dead on Arrival. Of course, Nancy Pelosi knows that, obviously."

Pelosi and House Democrats unveiled the plan on Tuesday. It includes a number of Democratic priorities: Another round of $1,200 stimulus payments to Americans, $915 billion for state and local governments, hazard pay of $13 more per hour for essential workers in high-risk industries and funds for mail-in ballots for the November elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans in the Senate are working on their own version of a "major package."

He said, "[The House Bill] is not something designed to deal with reality ... This is not a time for aspirational legislation, this is a time for practical response to the coronavirus pandemic."

If the bill did pass, it would also include $100 billion in assistance for renters facing eviction and an extension of the $600 per week in unemployment payments which was introduced in an earlier relief package.

The legislation also provides $75 billion for coronavirus testing and monitoring, as well as an additional $25 billion bailout for the U.S. Postal Service.

The House is expected to vote on the newest relief package on Friday.