Pres. Trump Making Arizona Visit; Everyone He Meets Is Being Tested

In his first trip in weeks, President Donald Trump is flying to Arizona Tuesday to tour a factory making personal protective equipment.

The president is traveling to Phoenix where he will tour a Honeywell aerospace plant currently producing N95 masks.

In preparation for his visit, the White House announced it would be testing everyone who "will be in close proximity to the president." The tests are slated to return results by the time he arrives there Tuesday afternoon.

While President Trump has left the White House only a few times in the last eight weeks during the coronavirus pandemic response, Vice President Mike Pence has visited patients in Minnesota and toured an Indiana auto plant making ventilators.

The president has said visits to Ohio, New York and South Dakota are also in the works.