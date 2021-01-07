Pres. Trump Pledges 'Orderly Transition' Of Power

The president's statement was released by a White House aide after his Twitter account was temporarily suspended over policy violations.

President Trump is promising an "orderly transition" of power as Congress confirms Joe Biden's victory.

The president's statement was released by a White House aide after Twitter temporarily locked his account over policy violations.

In it, President Trump says he disagrees with the election outcome and that "it’s only the beginning of our fight."

This comes a day after a number of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, driven by resentment over the election outcome.

Four people died amid the chaos.