Pres. Trump Cancels Most Of His Schedule After Testing Positive

President Trump's doctor says he expects the president will continue to carry out his duties without disruption while recovering.

Lauren Magarino: "Katherine, I want to start with you because this is already impacting the president's schedule. What has the White House said about his plans for today?"

Katherine Biek: "Well before his diagnosis, Lauren, the president, was prepared to have a pretty busy day. He was going to start off with an intelligence briefing in the morning. He was then going to participate in a fundraising event with supporters at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D. C. And finally, he was scheduled to fly to Florida in the evening for a campaign rally. But very early this morning, the White House sent out a revised schedule for the president. The only event now scheduled for today is a phone call on 'COVID-19 support for vulnerable seniors.' So all in person events have now gone away. As you previously said, President Trump's doctor is saying he expects the president will continue to carry out his duties without disruption while recovering. But it's unclear how that's going to translate over into his schedule for the next coming weeks. It is likely we will hear more from the White House today. Lauren."

Magarino: "What events lead up to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19. I mean, how did we get here?"

Biek: "Well, the president and first lady's announcement came hours after it was revealed that Hope Hicks had also been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She is one of the president's closest senior advisers, and because of this, she traveled with the president Tuesday night to the debate. She also was with him during his campaign rally the next day in Minnesota, and an unnamed Trump administration official told The Associated Press that Hicks began feeling some mild symptoms on the flight back home to D. C. Wednesday. Because of this, she was reportedly kept isolated from everyone else on the plane. CNN is also reporting that a small group of White House staff knew by Thursday morning that she had tested positive, though it's unclear who exactly those people are. The White House press secretary held a news briefing that afternoon, and President Trump traveled to New Jersey, but again, we don't know if they were some of the people in the loop. President Trump tweeted that he and Melania were tested for COVID-19 as a precaution Thursday, and soon after he revealed that they both had tested positive. Now, one major note here is that this is just a timeline of events we cannot say for certain that President Trump contracted COVID-19 from his senior aide. He has a very busy schedule, Lauren, sees lots of people every day, so there are multiple places he could have caught it."

Magarino: "Absolutely. Assume nothing. And of course, you're gonna be staying on top of this massive story. Katherine Biek. Thank you."