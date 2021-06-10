President Biden Unveils Global Vaccination Strategy

He's urging other countries to contribute to the global vaccine supply after the U.S. pledged another 500 million doses to COVAX.

President Biden has announced a new commitment to share more COVID vaccines with the rest of the world over the next year.

He said the U.S. is buying 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate to countries struggling to get their hands on shots.

That's in addition to the Biden administration's pledge to share 80 million shots by the end of this month.

"In this moment, our values calling us to do everything that we to vaccinate the world against COVID-19," President Biden said. "It's also in America's self interest. As long as the virus rages elsewhere, there is a risk of new mutations that could threaten our people. We know that raging COVID-19 in other countries holds back global growth, raises instability and weakens governments."

President Biden is also calling on other democracies to step up and boost the global vaccine supply.