Pres. Biden To Order Stopgap Relief While Congress Considers Stimulus

By Gage Jackson
January 22, 2021
The pair of orders will reportedly increase food aid and protect those seeking jobs while on unemployment.
President Joe Biden is taking executive action to provide stopgap financial relief while Congress considers his much larger $1.9 trillion proposal. 

The pair of orders will reportedly increase food aid and protect those seeking jobs while on unemployment. 

They'll also clear the path to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal workers and contractors.

