Pres. Biden To Deliver Speech On 'Battle For The Soul Of The Nation'

The president is aiming to inspire voters with rhetoric from his 2020 campaign.

It's one of President Joe Biden's most often repeated lines from his 2020 presidential campaign: "We're in a battle for the soul of this nation."

Now, he's bringing that message back in a speech Thursday evening as he launches into a midterm season where Democrats possibly face losing control of their majority in Congress.

Liz Suhay is an associate professor of government at American University, where she studies political psychology.

"I actually think that many Americans do believe that the soul of the nation is at stake, but they have very different ideas about what's going wrong, who's to blame and how you fix it," she said. "I think what Biden is trying to do, electorally, is try to energize the coalition that led Democrats to victory in the 2018 and 2020 elections. And so that coalition is going to be made up, of course, of Democrats, of many independents who are not fans of Donald Trump, and a small slice of Republicans who are also anti-Trump."

The Biden administration says the address will highlight what President Biden considers threats to America's core values, with his spokeswoman telling reporters that "our rights and freedoms are under attack."

Recently, President Biden has also begun referring to Trump-ism as "semi-facism," a label that Darren Davis, a professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame, says is also directly targeted to appeal to the coalition that got President Biden elected.

"I think it really helps more than it hurts. People in the middle help understand what is at stake," he said. "It helps articulate the consequences. It helps frame these issues. But also, you know, it allows Biden to talk tough at the same time."

But despite recent Democratic wins in Washington — like passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, hailed as the largest investment ever to prevent climate change — President Biden still faces just 44% approval in August.

And he also faces dismal rankings on the economy, with 60% disapproval on his handling of the economy and 65% percent disapproval on his handling of inflation, according to the latest CBS News poll.

But will the president's rhetoric inspire the voters who turned out for him in 2020?

"When things aren't particularly great or positive for the incumbent president in the midterms, he has to turn to something. And I think he's turning to what actually worked in 2020," Davis said.