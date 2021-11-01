Pres. Biden At G-20: Moving Past Pandemic Will Fix Supply Chain

President Biden also announced two executive orders at the summit.

Supply chain issues came up during this weekend's G-20 summit in Rome.

President Joe Biden asked other world leaders to do their part in addressing global supply and worker shortages.

He said ending the pandemic will be the best way to move past the shortages.

But the president also said there's plenty that can be done in the U.S. right now, including passing his "Build Back Better" legislation.

One will speed up processing at U.S. ports, and the other will to improve management of the nation's stockpiles of raw materials.