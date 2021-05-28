WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Pres. Biden Pushes Vaccinations As More States Lift COVID Restrictions

Pres. Biden Pushes Vaccinations As More States Lift COVID Restrictions
May 28, 2021
Virginia is the latest state to lift restrictions as Biden aims for 70 percent of U.S. adults to have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by July 4.
Virginia is lifting physical distancing and capacity limits.

Mask requirements have been lifted for fully vaccinated people, with some exceptions.

It's reflective of a broader trend of easing restrictions across the country as more Americans get vaccinated and daily infections fall sharply.

The CDC says 62% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

President Biden is aiming for 70% by July 4.

"If we succeed, we can celebrate our independence from the virus together on the Fourth of July as we celebrate our independence as a nation," he said. "The future is only going to get brighter because there will be no doubt what America can achieve when we do it together."

