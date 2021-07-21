President Biden Pushes Infrastructure Plans In Cabinet Meeting

SMS
President Biden Pushes Infrastructure Plans In Cabinet Meeting
By Lauren Stephenson
By Lauren Stephenson
July 21, 2021
July 21, 2021
The president discussed the work his administration has done to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and get Americans back to work.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden marked his first six months in office by holding a second Cabinet meeting yesterday.  

While the president discussed the work his administration has done to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and get Americans back to work, he said the work is far from over.

“With our bipartisan infrastructure framework and our build back better plan I think we can turn this great movement into an economic boom for some time to come and I really mean that," he said, "I think we’re on the cusp of not only getting us out of a hole but get us on a path that’s going to generate significant continued economic growth.” 

SMS