President Biden Pushes Infrastructure Plans In Cabinet Meeting

President Biden marked his first six months in office by holding a second Cabinet meeting yesterday.

While the president discussed the work his administration has done to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and get Americans back to work, he said the work is far from over.

“With our bipartisan infrastructure framework and our build back better plan I think we can turn this great movement into an economic boom for some time to come and I really mean that," he said, "I think we’re on the cusp of not only getting us out of a hole but get us on a path that’s going to generate significant continued economic growth.”