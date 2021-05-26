President Biden Orders New Intelligence Report On COVID-19 Origins

May 26, 2021
He's given the U.S. intelligence community three months to prepare an updated report on their findings.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
The Biden administration is still looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, President Biden said the intelligence community has not been able to figure out if COVID-19 came from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident in China.
The president wants intelligence agencies to continue investigating and have a new report in three months.