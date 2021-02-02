President Biden Issuing Orders On Asylum, Immigration System

President Biden also plans to create a task force to reunite migrant families separated by the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" strategy.

President Biden's next round of executive orders will call for a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the legal immigration system.

The president also plans to create a task force to reunite migrant families who were separated by the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" strategy.

These actions follow six other immigration orders President Biden issued during his first day in office.

They are a part of his broader mission to undo some of former President Trump's hard-line policies.