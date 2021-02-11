WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Biden Imposes Sanctions On Myanmar Military Involved In Coup

By Gage Jackson
February 11, 2021
Protests have gone on for days against a military coup that ousted the country's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Police and protesters continue to battle in Myanmar for a sixth straight day of demonstrations. 

Large crowds are rallying against a military coup that ousted the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected leader last week. 

U.S. President Biden ordered new sanctions including the freezing of $1 billion in Myanmar government assets in the U.S. 

New Zealand suspended all military and political contact with the country and placed a travel ban on Myanmar's new military leaders.

