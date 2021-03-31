Pres. Biden Extends Paycheck Protection Program

The president said many small companies owned by Hispanic and Black Americans are out of business because they were skipped the first time around.

President Biden signed a bill to extend the Paycheck Protection Program.

That's the relief program that aims to help small businesses survive during the pandemic.

The president said he's pushing lenders to raise their game and provide more help. He said many small companies owned by Hispanic and Black Americans are out of business because they were skipped the first time around.

The deadline to apply for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program has been extended to May 31.

The bill also allows the Small Business Administration more time to look over applications.