President Biden Seeks Passing $1.9T Relief Package Without GOP Support

He has indicated that he's willing to pass his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief package without any GOP support in the House and Senate.

President Biden says it's urgent to pass another round of COVID-19 economic relief.

The president said he is still willing to work with Republicans but said the U.S. needs to act soon to alleviate economic strain.

He indicated he's willing to go it alone with Democrats in the House and Senate to pass a $1.9 trillion package if it means getting economic help to Americans quicker.

“What Republicans have proposed is either to do nothing or not enough," President Biden said. "All of a sudden, many discovered fiscal restraint and the concern for the deficits."