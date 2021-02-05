newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
President Biden Comments On The State Of The Economy
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
President Biden Comments On The State Of The Economy
By
Matt Simon
By
Matt Simon
February 5, 2021
February 5, 2021
President Biden pledged to push through economic relief, even if Congressional Republicans don't want to cooperate.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
6:08
AP
Airlines Say No Stimulus Means Furloughs, But Do They Really Need It?
3:05
AP
Despite CDC Recommendations, States Debate When To Vaccinate Inmates
0:37
Alex Brandon / AP
President Biden Seeks Passing $1.9T Relief Package Without GOP Support
0:37
Wisconsin Department of Health Services via AP
Wis. Gov. Issues Another Mask Mandate After First One Appealed
0:36
Evan Vucci / The Associated Press
Biden Administration Says It Will Be Tough On Russia
0:54
AP
Trump Rejects Invitation To Testify At Senate Trial
0:21
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Committee Advances Thomas-Greenfield For U.N. Ambassador
2:48
Andrew Harnik / AP
House Votes To Remove Rep. Greene From Committees
0:37
Eric Gay / AP
Senate Approves Budget Bill, COVID Relief One Step Closer
1:58
AP Photo/Hussein Malla
President Biden's Plan To Admit More Refugees Faces Many Obstacles
1:40
Julio Cortez/AP
Counterterrorism Experts Say Domestic Terrorism Threat Is 'Persistent'
2:15
AP
Rep. Greene Not The Only Lawmaker Sharing Fringe Ideas Online
0:43
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden Issues Executive Orders On Immigration, Foreign Policy
0:28
Kevin Dietsch / UPI / AP
Senate Democrats, Republicans Make Power-Sharing Deal
4:23
AP Images
Inside Russia's Cyberattack Capabilities After The SolarWinds Hack
0:33
Omar Akour / AP
Pres. Biden Visiting The State Department
1:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Votes Today on Removing Rep. Greene From Committees
0:49
Erin Schaff / AP
House Republicans Vote To Keep Cheney In Leadership
4:10
AP
Women Allege Systematic Rape In Chinese Uighur Detention Camps
0:44
David Zalubowski / AP
Rep. Boebert: 'Hopefully' Democrats Can Work With GOP
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House To Fine Members Dodging New Security Measures
0:30
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Republican Lawmakers Push To Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar
0:30
Erin Scott / Pool / AP
House To Vote On Removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees
0:30
Susan Walsh / AP
Rep. McCarthy Meets With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
0:26
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orders Pentagon Board Members To Resign
0:57
Alex Brandon / AP
Both Sides Forming Impeachment Arguments
1:01
Alex Brandon / AP
President Biden Signs Series Of Immigration Orders
1:57
Susan Walsh / AP
Panel Considers Removing Rep. Greene From Committee
0:55
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Democrats 'Won't Dilute, Dither' On $1.9 Trillion Relief Plan
0:30
Patrick Semansky / AP
Sec. Yellen Wants Meeting Of Financial Regulators
0:30
Tom Williams / AP
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recalls Feelings During Insurrection
2:17
Associated Press
For President Biden, It's Not the 'China Virus'
0:45
Alex Brandon / AP
Trump Legal Team Questions Constitutionality Of Impeachment Trial
1:17
Joshua Roberts / AP
Senate To Vote On Mayorkas' Confirmation
0:54
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Trump Lawyer: Impeachment Trial Is Unconstitutional
0:29
Andrew Harnik / AP
Officer Brian Sicknick To Lie In Honor At Capitol
0:29
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Senators Draft Resolution To Condemn White Supremacy
0:30
Meg Kinnard / AP
President Biden Issuing Orders On Asylum, Immigration System
2:21
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File
New Report Challenges Conservative Claims of Social Media Censorship
2:23
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Democrats Might Use Reconciliation To Pass COVID-19 Relief Bill
2:02
Ijeoma "Golden" Kouadio.
Visa Lottery Winners Pray For Pres. Biden's Repeal Of Visa Ban
3:32
Evan Vucci/AP
How President Biden Might Confront Policing Issues In First 100 Days
0:25
Alex Brandon / AP
Former President Trump Names 2 New Lawyers To Impeachment Defense Team
0:17
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Reverses Freeze On $27.4 Billion
1:21
Patrick Semansky / AP
GOP Senators Propose New COVID Package
1:37
Evan Vucci / AP
Donald Trump Parts Ways With 5 Impeachment Lawyers
1:19
AP
President Biden To Reveal Commission To Study Reforming Supreme Court
1:29
Jeff Roberson / AP
Cori Bush Changing Offices Over 'Attacks' From Marjorie Taylor Greene
1:37
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Prospects Dim For Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Deal
0:35
Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Nuclear Arms Treaty Extension
0:56
Erin Scott / AP
Pelosi Criticizes GOP Response To Rep. Greene Remarks
2:41
AP
In Years Before Riot, Congress Kept Knocking Down Plans For A Fence
0:40
Alex Brandon / The Associated Press
Pentagon Reviewing FEMA Request For Help With Vaccine Rollout
1:25
Susan Walsh / The Associated Press
GOP Partners with Trump to Win Back House, Senate
0:22
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Capitol Police Chief Wants Permanent Fencing
1:11
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden Faces Criticism Over Executive Order Use
0:33
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Executive Actions On Health Care
2:51
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Pres. Biden's Effort To Reunite Border Families: 'We Owe It To Them'
0:28
Joshua Roberts / AP
Senate Will Vote On Limiting Debate On Mayorkas' Confirmation
0:32
Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury / U.S. Air Force / AP
Pres. Biden Reviewing Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia
2:16
Taking A Look At Manipulated Images On Social Media
0:30
Erin Scott / Pool via AP
GA Rep. Marjorie Greene Under Fire For Social Media Posts
0:28
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Staffing Supreme Court Reform Commission
0:28
Senate Television / AP
Senators Kaine, Collins Seek Trump Censure
0:25
John Minchillo / AP
DHS Warns Of 'Heightened Threat' Of Violence
0:24
Iranian Revolutionary Guard / Sepahnews / AP
Iran Says U.S. Won't Have Infinite Time To Rejoin Nuclear Deal
0:42
Susan Walsh / AP
President Biden Says Climate Change A National Security Issue
0:56
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Schumer Prepared To Pass Relief Deal Without GOP
0:31
Bill Clark / AP
Homeland Security Secretary Nomination Advances
0:21
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Vermont Sen. Leahy Released From Hospital, Will Return To Work
1:57
John Minchillo / AP
Impeachment Managers May Use Rally Video To Make Trump Connection
3:46
Andrew Lawler / Newsy
Inside President Biden's Plan To Shore Up The Affordable Care Act
1:43
Senate Television / AP
45 GOP Senators Voted To Dismiss Impeachment Trial
0:55
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Executive Orders For Racial Equity
0:30
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Senate Confirms Antony Blinken As Pres. Biden's Secretary Of State
2:09
Patrick Semansky / AP
Explaining The Filibuster And Why The Senate Might Eliminate It
0:25
Jeff Roberson / AP
Nurse To Be Selected As Acting Surgeon General
0:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Mitch McConnell To Allow Split Power Senate To Move Forward
0:33
Mary Altaffer / AP
President Biden Hopeful For 1.5 Million Daily Vaccinations
1:08
Tasos Katopodis / AP
House Delivers Article To Senate, Triggering Trial
1:52
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Awaiting Cabinet Nominations In Senate
2:59
NiemanLab, Philip Napoli
These Websites 'Masquerade' As Local News, Share Partisan Messages
2:13
AP
Pres. Biden's New Executive Orders Will Focus On Policing And Prisons
2:29
Scripps
Here's How You Can Spot Fake Political News
0:39
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Reverses Military Transgender Ban
1:03
AP
Sen. Patrick Leahy Expected To Preside Over Impeachment
0:17
Philip Davali / AP
U.S. Joins Other Countries For Global Climate Change Summit
2:49
Associated Press
Poet Gorman May Spark Next Generation Of Artists
2:44
Trump Could Face New Legal Headaches As An Ex-President
0:45
Andrew Harnik / AP
White House Prepares For $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Deal
0:24
Matthias Schrader / AP
President Biden Reinstates COVID-19 Travel Rules
0:26
Ted S. Warren / AP
AP: Lawmakers Threatened Ahead Of Trial
1:16
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
House Sends Impeachment Article to Senate
0:22
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Dominion Voting Systems Sues Rudy Giuliani
1:20
Ross D. Franklin /AP
Sen. McCain's Widow, Arizona Governor Shrug Off GOP Censure
1:40
AP
Kremlin Says U.S. is Encouraging Protests in Support of Navalny