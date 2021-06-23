Pres. Biden Announces 'Zero-Tolerance' Gun Violence Policy

White House plan gives no leeway to gun dealers who fail to comply with federal laws.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden is announcing a "zero-tolerance" policy to address gun violence.

White House officials say it gives no leeway to gun dealers who fail to comply with federal law.

The president is pushing for cities to use billions in federal funding to develop community programs for school children this summer, and make policing more efficient.

The White House is also hosting a bipartisan meeting of law enforcement officials, politicians, activists and prosecutors to discuss funding for violence intervention initiatives.