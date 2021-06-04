President Biden And Sen. Capito To 'Reconnect' On Infrastructure

The two met in the Oval Office for about an hour Wednesday for what the White House described as a "constructive and frank" conversation.

President Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito are expected to reconnect today, likely by phone, to continue infrastructure negotiations.

A statement from the senator's team said she was "encouraged that negotiations have continued."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said yesterday he still has hope they can reach an agreement.