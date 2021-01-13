Pres.-elect Biden Taps Samantha Power To Lead USAID

Power previously served the Obama administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

President-elect Joe Biden is tapping Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The agency oversees the nation's foreign humanitarian projects.

She won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for her book about the U.S. foreign policy response to genocide.

In a statement, Biden lauded Power as "a voice of conscience and moral clarity."