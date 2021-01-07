Pres.-elect Biden Taps Merrick Garland For Attorney General

Republicans refused confirmation hearings and when President Trump took office, as Garland's nomination had expired.

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Merrick Garland as his Attorney General. Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Obama back in 2016 to fill a seat after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans refused confirmation hearings and when President Trump took office, Garland's nomination had expired. The President-elect is nominating Lisa Monaco — a longtime prosecutor — for Deputy Attorney general.