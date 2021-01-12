Pres.-elect Biden Receives Second Vaccine Dose

President-elect Biden says he's confident his team will reach the lofty goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He got the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second shot three weeks after the first.

Biden said he is confident that his team to reach the lofty goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

Biden said he will be announcing announce a plan on Thursday.