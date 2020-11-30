President-Elect Joe Biden Announces All-Female Communications Team

President-elect Biden's senior communications team includes Jen Psaki, former President Barack Obama's former White House communications director.

We learned Sunday that women will be the face of President-elect Biden's communications team. He named an all-female senior press team.

Kate Bedingfield – who served as the campaign's communications director – will serve as the White House communications director. Jen Psaki will be his press secretary. She formerly served as the White House communications director under President Obama.

Four of the seven top communications jobs will be held by women of color.