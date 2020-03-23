WHO Begins Putting Potential Coronavirus Treatments Through Trials

WHO announced Friday it would be conducting the trial, called SOLIDARITY, to see if the experimental drugs can curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization is testing four potential treatments for the coronavirus in a global trial.

The WHO will be conducting the trial, called SOLIDARITY, with thousands of patients in dozens of countries, according to American Association for the Advancement of Science.

The patients will be given existing drugs originally created to stop malaria, HIV, Ebola and SARS as researchers look to find effective options to either treat or cure coronavirus.

The WHO is reportedly trying to simplify the drug trials as much as possible, allowing hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus cases to participate. Patients have to agree to take part in the test.

As of Monday, the coronavirus has infected over 353,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.