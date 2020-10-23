USPS Receives 523M Pieces Of Election Mail

A USPS official said they expect to deliver ballots on time.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. Postal Service has delivered more than 100 million ballots in less than two months.





With just 11 days left until the election, postal service officials said in total 523 million pieces of election mail has entered its system.





A USPS official said they expect to deliver ballots on time.





This comes after multiple judges issued orders on the postal service keeping it from reducing services ahead of the election.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.