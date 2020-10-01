Possible Changes Coming To Presidential Debate

The commission that organizes presidential debates says additional tools will be put in place to maintain order for the remaining debates.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump: "Who's on your list, Joe? Who's on your list?"

Joe Biden: "This is so unprecedented."

Chris Wallace: "Gentlemen. No. No. We have ended this segment. We're going to move onto the second segment."

"That was a really productive segment."

That was the sound that dominated most of the presidential debate Tuesday — two candidates talking over each other, and a moderator struggling to control them.

And if you were thinking, "Wouldn't a mute button be nice?" you aren't alone.

The commission that organizes those debates says it's considering changes for the next matchup.

The nonpartisan group says additional tools will be put in place to maintain order for the remaining debates.

Joe Biden says he'd welcome the changes. The Trump campaign said it would be against them.

