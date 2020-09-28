Positive Coronavirus Tests On The Rise In Midwest States

According to a new analysis from Reuters, North Dakota's positive test rate has averaged 30 percent over the past week.

Positive coronavirus tests are surging in parts of the U.S., especially in the Midwest.

According to a new analysis from Reuters, North Dakota's positive test rate has averaged 30 percent over the past week. That's compared to 6 percent the week before.

Other states, including South Dakota and Montana, are also experiencing high positivity rates.

Guidance from the World Health Organization says rates above 5 percent are cause for concern. That's because it could mean there are even more cases in the region that haven't been discovered yet.