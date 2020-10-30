Pope Puts Restrictions In Place At The Vatican

As a second wave hits Italy, the Pope is putting restrictions at the Vatican back in place.

The holidays will look a little different at the Vatican this year. Pope Francis is making some changes due to COVID-19. He's ending general audiences and will limit Christmas participation. That's because of a new surge of Coronavirus cases in Italy.





Last week, an attendee at a Vatican event was confirmed to have the virus. The Pope will go back to live streaming his weekly lessons as he did when the Vatican was under COVID-19 lock down in the spring and summer.