WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Pope Puts Restrictions In Place At The Vatican

SMS
Pope Puts Restrictions In Place At The Vatican
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 30, 2020
October 30, 2020
As a second wave hits Italy, the Pope is putting restrictions at the Vatican back in place.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The holidays will look a little different at the Vatican this year. Pope Francis is making some changes due to COVID-19. He's ending general audiences and will limit Christmas participation. That's because of a new surge of Coronavirus cases in Italy. 


Last week, an attendee at a Vatican event was confirmed to have the virus. The Pope will go back to live streaming his weekly lessons as he did when the Vatican was under COVID-19 lock down in the spring and summer.

SMS