Pope Francis Ends Epic Tour Of Iraq

The pontiff met with Christian and Muslim leaders and visited four cities during his three-day trip.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Pope Francis is returning to Rome after his epic tour of Iraq.

The pontiff met with Christian and Muslim leaders and visited four cities during his three-day trip.

The pope called on the country's religious communities to work together toward peace after years of conflict. He said "peace is more powerful than war," and that Iraq would always remain with him in his heart.