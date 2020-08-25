Pompeo Promises Israel Will Have Military Advantage in Middle East

Pompeo tells Prime Minister Netanyahu the U.S. is required to give Israel "qualitative military edge" amid Israeli concerns over weapon sales to UAE.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured Israel it would have a military advantage in the Middle East under a U.S. arms deal with the United Arab Emirates.

After a visit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo said the U.S. is required to give a "qualitative military edge." Pompeo assured Netanyahu this would remain consistent under future deals with the UAE.

A U.S.-brokered deal normalized relations between Israel and the UAE but there has been some concern in Israel over the prospect of a Persian Gulf power obtaining advanced American weaponry such as an F-35 fighter jet.

Contains footage from CNN.