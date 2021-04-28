NBC Poll: President Biden More Moderate Than Obama

Americans think he's more moderate than former President Obama was at this stage.

An NBC poll released this week shows that 44 percent of registered voters see President Biden as "very" or "somewhat liberal" and 42 percent see him as moderate.

A similar poll in 2009 found 59 percent of voters thought Obama was "very" or "somewhat" liberal and 30 percent saw him as "moderate."

This view of President Biden may help him win the support of some congressional Democrats.