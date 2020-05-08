Coronavirus Fears Ease In Hong Kong And Political Tensions Flare Anew

Hong Kong has had only 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in region of 7.4 million people. But suppression efforts haven't eased political tensions.

Hong Kong is largely prevailing in its fight against the coronavirus and its people are getting back to their lives.

And that also means that Hong Kong is returning to fighting - with scenes like these on Friday as pro-democracy and pro-China lawmakers scuffled in the Legislature over a critical committee chairmanship.

Just as businesses reopen, protests are beginning anew, like this one Friday against Chinese authority at an upscale shopping center. Hong Kong is returning to normalcy and turbulence all at once.

Hong Kong has had a little over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has lifted restrictions to allow people to return to restaurants. Theaters, fitness clubs, beauty salons, majong parlours and massage centers will be open soon.

Hong Kong's coronavirus battle froze in place searing issues from demonstrations last year. Millions filled the streets to protest a controversial bill to extradite Hong Kong residents to mainland China for trial. That morphed into a pro-democracy movement, with violent clashes between police and protesters.

Now pro-China factions are pushing back in the semi-autonomous region. China's new laison to Hong Kong, Luo Huining, calls for enforcing anti-subversion laws to maintain order.

As people return to commercial districts, police tactical teams are back out in force. Coronavirus fears are easing in Hong Kong. Other tensions are returning in their place.