Police Shoot And Kill Teen Girl In Ohio

The Columbus Police Department has faced criticism over a series of recent police killings.

In Columbus, Ohio, the police department released body camera footage within hours after a Black teenage girl was shot and killed by an officer.

It happened yesterday when officers responded to a call that someone was being threatened with a knife.

The clip shows an officer getting out of his car at a house they were called to. The officer moves toward a group of people when the girl starts swinging a knife at another female. The officer gives commands several times and then the girl with the knife charges at someone. That's when the officer opened fire.

“Normally we don't provide information this soon. But we understand the public's need, desire and expectation to have transparency upon what happened," said Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods. "We've worked very hard tonight to provide you a short video of the officer, the first officer that arrived at scene. This is the officer that did ultimately fire his weapon."

Protesters gathered outside the city's police headquarters last night.

The shooting happened less than an hour before Derek Chauvin's verdict was read.