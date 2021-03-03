Police Kill At Least 6 Anti-Coup Protesters In Myanmar

Local media reports security forces fired live rounds into crowds of anti-coup protesters.

Security forces in Myanmar have killed at least 6 people amid ongoing protests against the military takeover.

Local media reports that police fired live rounds without much warning.

The junta's response to the rallies has become increasingly lethal since the coup on February 1st.

Today's violence comes one day after Myanmar's neighbors called for restraint and offered to help resolve the crisis.