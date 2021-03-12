Police Arrest Woman Seen Assaulting Uber Driver in Viral Video

The driver says he was assaulted after he asked the women to wear masks in his car, which is Uber policy.

The woman in this viral video coughing on and assaulting an Uber driver has been arrested.

San Francisco police says 24-year-old Malaysia King was arrested for aggravated assault and robbery charges.

The women are seen on video taking the man's phone and pepper spraying him.

Police say another woman in the video plans to turn herself in.