Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Causing Tour De France Crash

One biker crashed into a sign the woman was carrying, creating a massive domino effect.

If you flee the country after causing a massive pile-up during the world's most famous bike race, police will find you.

French authorities arrested the woman accused of holding up a big sign just a little too close to the Tour de France course.

Apparently it said "Go Grandpa-Grandma."

A biker crashed into the sign, creating a massive domino effect.

Prosecutors say the woman could get a $35,000 fine and prison time.