Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Causing Tour De France Crash

By Newsy Staff
June 30, 2021
One biker crashed into a sign the woman was carrying, creating a massive domino effect.
If you flee the country after causing a massive pile-up during the world's most famous bike race, police will find you. 

French authorities arrested the woman accused of holding up a big sign just a little too close to the Tour de France course.

 Apparently it said "Go Grandpa-Grandma."

A biker crashed into the sign, creating a massive domino effect. 

Prosecutors say the woman could get a $35,000 fine and prison time.  

