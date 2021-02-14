Polar Vortex Brings Extreme Weather Nationwide

An icy highway in Fort Worth, Texas caused a massive pile up of over 130 cars — killing six people.

A massive polar vortex is making it's way across the U.S. — bringing extreme winter weather to almost every corner of the country.

The storm has been responsible for power outages in the Northwest, wind chills of 40...50...60 below in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Even icy conditions in the Gulf Coast.

"In my almost 20 years in the service, this is the first time ever that I see anything like this ... Stay safe and keep your distance. Slow down, please."

The winter weather is being pushed Northeast and is projected to blast Pennsylvania, New York and New England throughout Monday and Tuesday.